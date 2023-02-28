Tundra Tundra Trucks Recalled Over LCD Monitors

Toyota recalls 10,000 trucks equipped with 12.3-inch liquid crystal display monitors.

February 27, 2023 — A 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra recall has been announced because the LCD monitor can go blank due to software problems.

More than 10,000 Toyota Tundras are involved, but dealers can allegedly fix the screen problems by updating the monitor software.

The recalled 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra trucks are equipped with 12.3-inch thin film transistor (TFT) liquid crystal display (LCD) monitors which display information such as warning and indicator lights, vehicle gauges, messages and more.

The blank Tundra monitor means the truck doesn't meet federal safety regulations because a driver won't see important safety features and warning lights/messages.

Toyota didn't say more and the government hasn't announced details about the Tundra monitor recall, but truck owners can learn more by calling 800-331-4331.