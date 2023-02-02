Toyota RAV4 Primes Recalled Over Hybrid System Shutdowns

Toyota recalls 20,000 RAV4 Prime vehicles to update the hybrid system software.

February 2, 2023 — A 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime recall involves more than 20,000 vehicles for problems related to the hybrid systems.

According to Toyota, the hybrid vehicle control electronic control units contain software that can cause the hybrid systems to shut down.

However, the shutdown occurs only after driving continuously in EV mode in cold temperatures and if the accelerator pedal is rapidly pressed to further accelerate the vehicle.

The shutdown of the hybrid system will cause the RAV4 Hybrid to lose motive power.

An estimated 4,545 model year 2021 Toyota RAV4 Primes are recalled in Canada.

Toyota RAV4 Prime owners will be notified to get the vehicles to dealers so the hybrid vehicle control electronic control unit software can be updated.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not released details about the Toyota recall, but RAV4 Prime owners with questions should call 800-331-4331.