Toyota Lexus Fuel Pump Recall Affects 696,000 Vehicles

— A Toyota Lexus fuel pump recall has been issued for 696,000 vehicles in the U.S. to prevent stalled engines due to fuel pump failures.
Lexus Fuel Pump Recall
- 2018-2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2018-2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2018-2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2018-2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2018-2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus ES 350
- 2018-2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2018-2019 Lexus GX 460
- 2018-2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Lexus NX 300
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Lexus GS 300
Toyota Fuel Pump Recall
- 2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2018-2019 Toyota Camry
- 2018-2019 Toyota Highlander
- 2018-2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2018-2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2018-2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Corolla
The Toyota and Lexus fuel pumps can fail and cause warning lights and messages to appear while the engines run rough or stall. A stalled vehicle will not be able to be restarted, and Toyota and Lexus are trying to determine the best way to fix the problem.
The automaker didn't say more and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn't released details about the fuel pump recall. But affected owners will receive mailed recall notifications in March 2020.
Toyota customers with questions about the fuel pump recall should call 800-331-4331 and Lexus owners may call 800-255-3987.
CarComplaints.com will update this page when NHTSA releases details about the Toyota and Lexus fuel pump recall.
