Toyota Lexus Fuel Pump Recall Affects 696,000 Vehicles

Toyota and Lexus fuel pumps may fail and cause the engines to run rough and stall.

January 14, 2020 — A Toyota Lexus fuel pump recall has been issued for 696,000 vehicles in the U.S. to prevent stalled engines due to fuel pump failures.

Lexus Fuel Pump Recall

2018-2019 Lexus LS 500

2018-2019 Lexus LC 500

2018-2019 Lexus RC 350

2018-2019 Lexus RC 300

2018-2019 Lexus GS 350

2018-2019 Lexus IS 300

2018-2019 Lexus ES 350

2018-2019 Lexus LX 570

2018-2019 Lexus GX 460

2018-2019 Lexus RX 350

2019 Lexus NX 300

2019 Lexus RX 350L

2019 Lexus GS 300

Toyota Fuel Pump Recall

2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner

2018-2019 Toyota Camry

2018-2019 Toyota Highlander

2018-2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia

2018-2019 Toyota Sienna

2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Toyota Tundra

2019 Toyota Avalon

2019 Toyota Corolla

The Toyota and Lexus fuel pumps can fail and cause warning lights and messages to appear while the engines run rough or stall. A stalled vehicle will not be able to be restarted, and Toyota and Lexus are trying to determine the best way to fix the problem.

The automaker didn't say more and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn't released details about the fuel pump recall. But affected owners will receive mailed recall notifications in March 2020.

Toyota customers with questions about the fuel pump recall should call 800-331-4331 and Lexus owners may call 800-255-3987.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when NHTSA releases details about the Toyota and Lexus fuel pump recall.

