Toyota Tundra Bed Cover Recall Affects 143,000 Trucks

Toyota Tundra bed covers can detach and fly away while driving.

March 3, 2023 — A Toyota Tundra truck bed cover recall involves more than 143,000 trucks equipped with optional Toyota genuine truck bed accessory tonneau covers that can detach from the trucks while driving.

Nearly 14,000 Toyota Tundra trucks are recalled in Canada.

Tundra owners will be contacted in March and asked to confirm if their trucks are equipped with the optional bed covers.

The 2022-2023 Tundra truck owners are instructed to remove the bed covers until the trucks are repaired by dealerships.

Owners will be contacted a second time once Toyota dealers are ready to fix the problem.

Owners who have questions about the Toyota Tundra bed cover recall should call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when the government announces details about the Tundra bed cover recall.