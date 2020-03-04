Toyota Fuel Pump Recall Expanded To Nearly 2 Million Vehicles

Toyota fuel pumps can fail and cause the engines to run rough, stall and fail to restart.

March 4, 2020 — A Toyota fuel pump recall is expanded to include nearly 2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to prevent them from stalling, an expansion of a fuel pump recall issued in January.

About 1.8 million of these vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and more than 158,000 are recalled in Canada.

2013-2015 Lexus LS 460

2013-2014 Lexus GS 350

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2014 Lexus IS-F

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner

2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser

2014-2015 Lexus GX 460

2014-2015 Lexus IS 350

2014-2015 Lexus LX 570

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus RC 350

2017 Lexus IS 200t

2015 Lexus RC 200t

2017-2019 Toyota Sienna

2017-2019 Lexus RX 350

2018 Lexus GS 300

2018-2019 Toyota Avalon

2018-2019 Toyota Camry

2018-2019 Toyota Corolla

2018-2019 Toyota Highlander

2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia

2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Toyota Tundra

2018-2019 Lexus ES 350

2018-2019 Lexus GS 350

2018-2019 Lexus IS 300

2018-2019 Lexus IS 350

2018-2019 Lexus LC 500

2018-2019 Lexus LC 500h

2018-2019 Lexus LS 500

2018-2019 Lexus LS 500h

2018-2019 Lexus RC 300

2018-2019 Lexus RC 350

2018-2019 Lexus RX 350L

The Toyota fuel pump recall involves low-pressure pumps manufactured by Denso and located inside the fuel tanks. The Denso fuel pump has an impeller that absorbs too much fuel and deforms, causing the impeller to make contact with the fuel pump body.

A driver will notice warning lights and messages, the engine will run rough, stall and won't restart. Toyota said in January most of the reports indicated vehicles typically stalled at speeds of less than 20 mph.

According to the automaker, 63 field reports said the fuel pumps failed while driving less than 20 mph and three reports said the vehicles were moving above 20 mph. In addition, Toyota told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the fuel pumps failed primarily in hotter climates.

When the automaker announced the January recall, hybrid vehicle owners were told a separate fuel pump customer service program would eventually be offered. Toyota said the hybrid vehicles were equipped with the Denso fuel pumps, but those vehicles entered a failsafe mode if the pumps failed.

Toyota said this allegedly removed a safety risk associated with failed pumps in non-hybrid vehicles.

Following the January Toyota fuel pump recall, the automaker was served a class action lawsuit that alleges the vehicles have lost value. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges the Toyota fuel pump recall failed to include all 2018-2019 vehicles equipped with defective Denso fuel pumps that begin with part numbers 23220 or 23221.

Toyota and Lexus owners will be contacted by May and dealers will replace the Denso fuel pumps with allegedly improved pumps.

Customers affected by the Toyota fuel pump recall may call 800-331-4331 and Lexus owners may call 800-255-3987.