Toyota Fuel Pump Recall Isn't Adequate, Alleges Lawsuit

Toyota and Lexus vehicles allegedly are at risk of stalling due to fuel pump problems.

April 29, 2020 — A Toyota fuel pump recall allegedly didn't fix all 2013-2019 Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with defective Denso pumps with part numbers that start with 23220 and 23221.

That allegation is included in a class action lawsuit filed by two Lexus drivers who allege their vehicles are too dangerous to drive until the fuel pump problems are properly repaired.

The Toyota and Lexus fuel pump recall was issued because vehicles could stall while driving, shutting off the engines without the ability to restart the vehicles.

The Toyota fuel pump recall in the U.S. was issued in January 2020 for about 696,000 Lexus and Toyota vehicles because the impellers inside the pumps could absorb fuel. According to the automaker, the impellers may crack and absorb an excessive amount of fuel, causing the impellers to deform and strike the fuel pump housings.

A driver will likely notice illuminated check engine and master warning lights, engines that run rough or engines that stall and won't start.

The automaker announced in January it had received 66 field reports and 2,571 warranty claims related to the fuel pumps.

According to the lawsuit, Toyota knew about the alleged fuel pump problems in 2016 based on an internal investigation that included the collection of failed Denso fuel pumps and components.

Denso also opened an investigation and determined the fuel pump impellers had a density that was too low, allowing them to absorb fuel.

The January Toyota fuel pump recall was expanded in March to include about 1.8 million of these vehicles in the U.S.

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner, 2018-2019 Toyota Avalon, 2018-2019 Toyota Camry, 2018-2019 Toyota Corolla, 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser, 2018-2019 Toyota Highlander, 2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser, 2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia, 2017-2019 Toyota Sienna, 2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma, 2018-2019 Toyota Tundra, 2018-2019 Lexus ES350, 2018-2019 Lexus GS300, 2013-2014 and 2018-2019 Lexus GS350, 2014-2015 Lexus GX460, 2014 Lexus IS-F, 2017 Lexus IS200t, 2018-2019 Lexus IS300, 2014-2015 and 2018-2019 Lexus IS350, 2018-2019 Lexus LC500, 2018-2019 Lexus LC500h (Hybrid), 2013-2015 Lexus LS460, 2018-2019 Lexus LS500, 2018-2019 Lexus LS500h (Hybrid), 2014-2015 Lexus LX570, 2015 Lexus NX200t, 2018-2019 Lexus RC300, 2017 Lexus RC200t, 2015 and 2018-2019 Lexus RC350, 2017-2019 Lexus RX350, and 2018-2019 Lexus RX350L.

By then the investigators determined the impellers were exposed to solvent drying for longer periods of time than necessary. And in March, the number of Toyota fuel pump field reports increased to 73, while Denso fuel pump warranty claims had climbed to 3,358.

Although the Toyota fuel pump recall has been announced, the lawsuit alleges only a portion of 2013-2019 vehicles are included in the recall. The plaintiffs allege the low-pressure fuel pumps and pump assemblies with part numbers that begin with 23220 and 23221 were used in more vehicles than Toyota is including in the recall.

The plaintiffs allege drivers and occupants are exposed to extreme dangers and death if the vehicles stall while driving. In addition, occupants are thrown into more danger by being stranded once the vehicles break down.

According to court documents, many Toyota and Lexus owners haven't received notices about the fuel pump recall, leaving customers stuck with driving vehicles which need to be repaired. Additionally, the class action lawsuit alleges the recall has decreased the resale values of all the vehicles.

The Toyota fuel pump recall class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Southern Division: Gendron, et al., v. Toyota Motor Corporation, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.