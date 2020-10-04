Honda Fuel Pump Recall Failed, Lawsuit Alleges

Class action lawsuit alleges DENSO fuel pumps and fuel pump assemblies make driving dangerous.

October 4, 2020 — A Honda fuel pump recall allegedly didn't include all the affected New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with DENSO low-pressure fuel pumps and fuel pump assemblies, including pumps that begin with part number 17045-T.

According to the class action lawsuit, a previous Honda fuel pump recall came too late and left many owners driving dangerous vehicles, including vehicles that weren't included in the recall.

Honda recalled about 136,000 of these vehicles in the U.S.

2018-2019 Honda Accord

2018-2019 Honda Civic Hatchback

2018-2019 Honda Civic Type R

2019 Honda Fit

2018-2019 Honda HR-V

2019-2020 Honda Insight

2018-2019 Acura NSX

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RLX

2019 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid

According to the two plaintiffs who sued, Honda failed to admit knowledge of the fuel pump defects and failed to promptly inform customers about the dangers. The lawsuit also alleges the fuel pumps have been defective in Acura and Honda vehicles since at least 2013.

The plaintiffs claim the automaker still hasn't repaired or replaced the fuel pumps and documents filed with the government indicate replacement parts won't be available for many vehicles until October 14, 2020.

Fuel pump manufacturer DENSO recalled about 2 million pumps in May after announcing the fuel pumps could cause stalled engines. A failed fuel pump can also cause serious problems when trying to start a vehicle, and owners may also notice check engine warning lights.

The Honda fuel pump recall was announced because the pump impellers may absorb fuel which deforms the impellers. A deformed impeller may strike the body of the fuel pump and cause the pump to fail. DENSO says the impellers can crack due to the solvent drying process used when manufacturing the fuel pumps.

The lawsuit alleges all affected Honda customers still have not been notified about the fuel pumps and the automaker hasn't replaced all the defective pumps.

The automaker also has allegedly failed to admit the scope of the defective fuel pumps and refuses to warn customers against driving their vehicles. In addition, the plaintiffs claim when owners take their vehicles to dealerships for repairs, technicians allegedly admit there are no replacement fuel pumps available.

According to the vehicle owners who filed the class action, Honda should replace or recall and fix all affected vehicles, or the automaker should reimburse owners the purchase prices paid for the vehicles. Customers should also be compensated for overpaying for the vehicles and for the alleged diminution in vehicle values.

The Acura and Honda fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Cummings, et al., v. Honda Motor Company Limited, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Seeger Weiss LLP, Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Olstein, Brody & Agnello, P.C.