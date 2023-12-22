Honda Fuel Pump Recall List Includes 2.8 Million Vehicles

— A Honda fuel pump recall involves more than 2.8 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, and this fuel pump recall follows other Honda recalls to replace the same defective DENSO fuel pumps.
The DENSO fuel pump impellers located inside the pumps were not molded correctly which caused low-density impellers. The impeller can absorb gasoline and deform, making contact with the body of the fuel pump.
This can cause the fuel pumps to fail and these Acura and Honda vehicles to stall.
Acura Fuel Pump Recall
- 2018-2020 Acura ILX
- 2018-2020 Acura MDX
- 2018-2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid
- 2017-2020 Acura NSX
- 2018-2020 Acura RDX
- 2018-2020 Acura RLX
- 2018-2020 Acura TLX
Honda Fuel Pump Recall
- 2018-2020 Honda Accord
- 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2018-2020 Honda Civic
- 2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R
- 2018-2019 Honda Clarity Plug in Hybrid
- 2018-2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2018-2019 Honda Fit
- 2018-2020 Honda HR-V
- 2019-2020 Honda Insight
- 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2019-2020 Honda Passport
- 2017-2020 Honda Pilot
- 2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline
Drivers may also notice illuminated warning lights, problems starting the vehicles a loss of power.
Honda and other automakers have suffered a lot of problems due to the DENSO fuel pumps.
In May 2020, Honda issued a fuel pump recall and then issued another fuel pump recall in March 2021.
However, Honda saw a trend of fuel pump failures in Japan and reopened an investigation. In December, Honda announced fuel pump recalls in China and Japan for vehicles not previously recalled for fuel pump failures.
Once all affected vehicles were confirmed, the U.S. and Canada Honda fuel pump recalls were issued.
Since January 2018, Honda has received more than 4,000 fuel pump warranty claims, but no reports of injuries or deaths.
Honda says the fuel pump recall also affects 297,836 vehicles in Canada.
Honda is offering a reimbursement program if you paid your own money for DENSO fuel pump repairs or replacements.
The replacement fuel pump modules have greater density and expanded clearance between the impeller and fuel pump body.
The Acura and Honda fuel pump recall will be performed in stages as dealers gather the replacement parts.
Initial mailed fuel pump recall letters will be sent in February 2024 to all owners. As replacement fuel pumps are available, owners will be notified when their local dealerships are ready to perform repairs.
Acura and Honda owners in the U.S. may call 888-234-2138, and owners in Canada may call 888-946-6329.