Honda Fuel Pump Recall List Includes 2.8 Million Vehicles

Acura and Honda fuel pump recall announced to replace faulty DENSO fuel pump modules.

December 22, 2023 — A Honda fuel pump recall involves more than 2.8 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, and this fuel pump recall follows other Honda recalls to replace the same defective DENSO fuel pumps.

The DENSO fuel pump impellers located inside the pumps were not molded correctly which caused low-density impellers. The impeller can absorb gasoline and deform, making contact with the body of the fuel pump.

This can cause the fuel pumps to fail and these Acura and Honda vehicles to stall.

Acura Fuel Pump Recall

2018-2020 Acura ILX

2018-2020 Acura MDX

2018-2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid

2017-2020 Acura NSX

2018-2020 Acura RDX

2018-2020 Acura RLX

2018-2020 Acura TLX

Honda Fuel Pump Recall

2018-2020 Honda Accord

2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid

2018-2020 Honda Civic

2018-2020 Honda Civic Type R

2018-2019 Honda Clarity Plug in Hybrid

2018-2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2018-2019 Honda Fit

2018-2020 Honda HR-V

2019-2020 Honda Insight

2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

2019-2020 Honda Passport

2017-2020 Honda Pilot

2018-2020 Honda Ridgeline

Drivers may also notice illuminated warning lights, problems starting the vehicles a loss of power.

Honda and other automakers have suffered a lot of problems due to the DENSO fuel pumps.

In May 2020, Honda issued a fuel pump recall and then issued another fuel pump recall in March 2021.

However, Honda saw a trend of fuel pump failures in Japan and reopened an investigation. In December, Honda announced fuel pump recalls in China and Japan for vehicles not previously recalled for fuel pump failures.

Once all affected vehicles were confirmed, the U.S. and Canada Honda fuel pump recalls were issued.

Since January 2018, Honda has received more than 4,000 fuel pump warranty claims, but no reports of injuries or deaths.

Honda says the fuel pump recall also affects 297,836 vehicles in Canada.

Honda is offering a reimbursement program if you paid your own money for DENSO fuel pump repairs or replacements.

The replacement fuel pump modules have greater density and expanded clearance between the impeller and fuel pump body.

The Acura and Honda fuel pump recall will be performed in stages as dealers gather the replacement parts.

Initial mailed fuel pump recall letters will be sent in February 2024 to all owners. As replacement fuel pumps are available, owners will be notified when their local dealerships are ready to perform repairs.

Acura and Honda owners in the U.S. may call 888-234-2138, and owners in Canada may call 888-946-6329.