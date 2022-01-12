GM Toe Link Recall Expanded From 2 Prior Recalls

General Motors rear toe link recall includes Buick Lacrosse, Buick Regal and Chevrolet Malibu.

January 11, 2022 — A GM toe link recall has been announced as an expansion of Buick and Chevrolet toe link recalls issued in 2020 and 2021.

More than 4,400 model year 2010-2013 Buick Lacrosse, 2012-2013 Buick Regal and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles are involved in the recall.

However, the GM toe link recall includes those vehicles only if they were sold or ever registered in these states.

Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

A General Motors Canada rear toe link recall includes Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland & Labrador.

The GM vehicles may have rear toe links that received the wrong amount of electrocoating (e-coat) corrosion protection which could cause the e-coat to become brittle and break away. The coating can chip away and allow the metal toe link to corrode and break.

In August 2021, General Motors expanded a December 2020 toe link recall after a GM investigator discovered the recalled toe links installed on a Buick Regal that wasn't part of the rear toe link recall.

The automaker opened an investigation to determine if these were the original toe links or if they had been installed as replacement links.

In short, GM learned previous recalls didn't include all the vehicles equipped with the defective rear toe links supplied by Shanghai Huizhong Automotive Manufacturing of China.

General Motors dealers will replace the rear suspension toe links and adjuster fasteners once parts are available. Interim GM toe link recall notices will be mailed February 7, 2022, then second notices will be mailed once dealers have the necessary replacement parts.

With questions about the GM rear toe link recall, Buick customers may call 800-521-7300 and Chevrolet customer service can be reached at 800-222-1020.

GM's toe link recall number is N212346640.