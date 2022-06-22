Chevy Traverse Airbag Exploded, GM Announces Recall

GM recalls about 3,000 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia vehicles following crash.

June 21, 2022 — General Motors front driver's side airbags may explode if they are installed in 2015 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia vehicles.

About 3,000 vehicles are recalled because the ARC Automotive driver's airbag inflators may explode.

In November 2021, GM received a letter from an attorney who was representing the owner of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse that was involved in a crash. The attorney said the driver's side airbag inflator exploded in the crash.

According to the automaker, the vehicle was inspected in March 2022 and GM confirmed the front driver-side ARC airbag inflator ruptured during the Traverse crash.

GM decided to announce the recall of all front driver's side airbag modules containing inflators from the same manufacturing lot as the Traverse inflator.

General Motors says it doesn't know of any additional airbag inflator ruptures.

About 240 of the recalled GM vehicles are recalled in Canada.

GM dealers will replace the Buick, Chevy and GMC driver's side airbag modules.

Buick Enclave owners may call 800-521-7300, Chevrolet Traverse customers may call 800-222-1020 and GMC Acadia customer service can be reached at 800-462-8782.

GM's airbag recall number is N222366190.