Buick Regals Recalled Over Brake Problems

Nearly 26,000 Buick Regals may suffer from hard brake pedals and increased stopping distances.

July 14, 2022 — A Buick Regal recall includes nearly 26,000 cars in the U.S. and Canada that can take way longer to stop than they should.

The 2018-2020 Buick Regals may have software errors in the electronic brake control module that may result in a loss of power brake assist if there is a failure of vacuum-power brake assist.

This will increase the stopping distance of the Regal which is a violation of federal safety standards.

"In the event of a partial or full loss of vacuum-brake assist, the vehicle’s hydraulic-brake boost is designed to supply supplemental pressure to the vehicle’s brake system. A software error in the electronic brake control module (EBCM) may fail to activate the hydraulic-brake boost under these conditions." — General Motors

GM learned of a problem in April when a 2019 Opel Insignia had brake issues, and the Buick Regal is a similar car.

A supplier found a software error in a file supplied by GM could cause the hydraulic brake boost to fail to respond to a loss of brake vacuum pressure. Tests conducted on a Buick Regal by GM showed that stopping distance following a loss of vacuum brake pressure could exceed federal standards.

GM also found four field claims received between January 17, 2019, and March 22, 2022, when the Regal's invalid vacuum pressure diagnostic trouble code was set and the hydraulic brake boost was disabled.

If the problem occurs, a Regal driver may notice a hard brake pedal, a message on the instrument panel and a warning light.

GM is not aware of any crashes or injuries relating to the brake problems.

Buick Regal recall notices will be mailed August 15, 2022, and Buick dealers will update the brake control module software.

Buick Regal owners with questions should call 800-521-7300.