Buick Verano and Chevy Cruze Recalled Over Airbag Issues

GM recalls 11,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada due to the roof-rail airbag inflators.

October 12, 2023 — More than 11,000 Buick Verano and Chevy Cruze vehicles at risk of the roof-rail airbag inflators blowing apart.

The recalled 2014 Buick Verano and 2014 Chevrolet Cruze roof-rail airbags are located above the headliners, but the airbag inflators could rupture at the weld joints.

General Motors continues to investigate the problem, but an airbag inflator rupture at the weld joint could injure people both inside and outside the vehicle.

On April 26, 2023, a potential airbag inflator rupture involving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was reported to GM. An investigation found three incidents related to the roof-rail airbags. All incidents occurred while the cars were parked and unoccupied.

The recall was ordered even though GM is still looking into the root cause of the inflator ruptures.

Buick Verano owners may contact Buick at 800-521-7300 or Chevy Cruze owners may call Chevrolet at 800-222-1020.

GM's airbag module recall number is N232408490.