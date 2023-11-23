GM Recalls 2024 Buick Encore GX, Envista and Chevrolet Trax

About 64,500 vehicles recalled after instrument cluster displays began going blank.

November 23, 2023 — General Motors has recalled more than 64,500 Buick and Chevrolet vehicles equipped with instrument panel displays that may go blank while driving or when starting the vehicles.

Recalled are 2024 Buick Encore GX, 2024 Buick Envista and 2024 Chevrolet Trax vehicles with possible virtual cockpit unit module (VCU) software errors.

In August, General Motors decided to issue a service update bulletin for the VCU software in 2024 Buick Encore GX, Envista and Chevrolet Trax vehicles.

But in September, "GM Korea representatives met with officials from the Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute (KATRI), during which KATRI indicated that it would require that this condition be corrected through a safety recall rather than a service update."

The automaker is aware of 255 blank instrument panel complaints worldwide between May 12, 2023, and September 25, 2023.

Vehicles that received updated software through GM’s previously launched service update bulletin are not included in this recall.

About 4,400 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

GM owner recall letters are expected to be mailed December 22, 2023, and dealerships will update the VCU software, or owners may receive over-the-air software updates

Buick Encore GX and Buick Envista owners may contact Buick at 800-521-7300 or Chevrolet Trax owners may call 800-222-1020.

GM's virtual cockpit unit module recall number is A232424320.