GM Recall Expanded Over Daytime Running Lights

GM recalls 825,000 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles that need updated software.

December 18, 2022 — A GM daytime running lights recall involves more than 825,000 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The General Motors recall is an expansion of a November daytime running lights recall.

According to GM, these vehicles may have daytime running lights that do not turn off when the headlights are on.

2020-2023 Cadillac CT4

2020-2023 Cadillac CT5

2021-2023 Buick Envision

2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade

2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2022-2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022-2023 Chevrolet Suburban

2022-2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

2022-2023 GMC Sierra 1500

2022-2023 GMC Yukon

2022-2023 GMC Yukon XL

In October, a GM engineer noticed possible software problems related to the daytime running lights, and it was the same issue that caused a November recall of model year 2021 SUVs.

It was determined the body control module could fail to deactivate the daytime running lights when the headlights were on.

GM opened an investigation and found the same running light problems that affected the 2021 SUVs also affected other GM models.

Driving with headlights and daytime running lights can create too much glare to oncoming drivers at night. It's also a violation of federal safety standards.

General Motors expects to mail recall letters January 23, 2023, and owners can take their vehicles to dealers or receive over-the-air software updates.

Owners may contact GMC at 888-988-7267, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or Cadillac at 800-458-8006.

GM's number for this recall is N222386380.