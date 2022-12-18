GM Recall Expanded Over Daytime Running Lights

— A GM daytime running lights recall involves more than 825,000 Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.
The General Motors recall is an expansion of a November daytime running lights recall.
According to GM, these vehicles may have daytime running lights that do not turn off when the headlights are on.
- 2020-2023 Cadillac CT4
- 2020-2023 Cadillac CT5
- 2021-2023 Buick Envision
- 2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade
- 2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2022-2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2022-2023 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2022-2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022-2023 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2022-2023 GMC Yukon
- 2022-2023 GMC Yukon XL
In October, a GM engineer noticed possible software problems related to the daytime running lights, and it was the same issue that caused a November recall of model year 2021 SUVs.
It was determined the body control module could fail to deactivate the daytime running lights when the headlights were on.
GM opened an investigation and found the same running light problems that affected the 2021 SUVs also affected other GM models.
Driving with headlights and daytime running lights can create too much glare to oncoming drivers at night. It's also a violation of federal safety standards.
General Motors expects to mail recall letters January 23, 2023, and owners can take their vehicles to dealers or receive over-the-air software updates.
Owners may contact GMC at 888-988-7267, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or Cadillac at 800-458-8006.
GM's number for this recall is N222386380.