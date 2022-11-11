GM Daytime Running Lights Recall Affects 338,000 Vehicles

Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC daytime running lights may stay on when the headlights are on.

November 11, 2022 — General Motors daytime running lights have caused a recall of more than 338,000 vehicles equipped with running lights that may not deactivate when the headlights are on.

The daytime running lights must go off when the headlights are turned on due to the glare to oncoming drivers. The issue also violates federal safety standards.

The GM daytime running lights recall includes these model year 2021 vehicles:

GMC Yukon

GMC Yukon XL

Chevrolet Tahoe

Chevrolet Suburban

Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac Escalade ESV

GM learned of the problem following vehicle validation testing that found the daytime running lights didn't turn off on certain 2021 models. GM opened an investigation which traced the problem to the body control module software.

GM plans on mailing recall letters December 19, 2022, and dealerships will update the body control module software.

Chevrolet owners with questions about the daytime running lights recall should call 800-222-1020, Cadillac customers can call 800-458-8006 and General Motors may be reached at 888-988-7267.

GM's number for this recall is N222382220.