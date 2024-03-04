GM to Replace Engines in 2023 Colorado, Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500

GM customer satisfaction program N232415060 provides free truck engine replacements.

March 4, 2024 — General Motors customer satisfaction program N232415060 will replace the engines for free in 2023 Chevrolet Colorado, 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 trucks.

GM announced customer satisfaction program N232415060, titled Block Main Oil Gallery Hot Core Pin Casting Defect, after discovering the 2023 Chevrolet and GMC engine blocks were manufactured with cracks.

GM didn't provide many details about program N232415060, but free engine replacements are available until March 31, 2026.

If you have questions about customer satisfaction program N232415060, begin by calling your dealership as soon as possible.

You'll need to schedule an appointment to have the engine replaced. Your dealer will need to have the replacement engines and parts to finish the job.

If things don't work out with your GM dealer, call Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 800-462-8782 and ask about customer satisfaction program N232415060.