GM Power Tailgate Recall Involves Chevrolet and GMC Trucks

General Motors recalls 546,000 Heavy Duty trucks with tailgates that can inadvertently unlatch.

February 7, 2024 — A General Motors truck power tailgate recall affects nearly 546,000 model year 2020-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks equipped with power-unlatching tailgates.

GM says the electronic tailgate release switch may short circuit due to water intrusion and cause the tailgate to inadvertently unlatch while the truck is in PARK.

GM advises owners to verify the tailgates are closed and latched before driving, at least until they are repaired.

GM opened an investigation in November 2023 after receiving complaints of unwanted tailgate openings on trucks equipped with the same unsealed tailgate-release switches.

Engineers determined the design of the tailgate allowed water to enter in the location of the switch.

By January 2024, General Motors had received 136 complaints that alleged the tailgates opened while driving. But GM knew the body control module would prevent release of the tailgate latch when the truck was in gear, even if the module receives a release signal from the exterior touchpad switch.

This led engineers to determine the tailgates unlatched while the trucks were parked and drivers didn't know until the trucks were in motion.

In addition to the 136 tailgate complaints, truck owners allege three minor property damage incidents and one allegation of a minor injury.

GM says 222,490 trucks are recalled in Canada.

GM expects to mail recall letters March 24, 2024, and dealerships will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies.

Chevrolet truck owners may call 800-222-1020 and GMC truck owners may call 800-462-8782.

GM's power-unlatching tailgate recall number is N232426400.