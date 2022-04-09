GM Recalls Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse

GM recalls about 100 vehicles with roof rail problems that cause airbag failures.

April 9, 2022 — General Motors roof rail airbag problems have caused a recall of about 100 model year 2020-2022 Chevrolet Traverse and 2021-2022 Buick Enclave vehicles.

GM says the harness connector to the left or right side roof rail airbag may have incompatible electrical terminals, a problem that could cause airbag failures.

GM will mail recall letters around May 16, 2022, and dealerships will replace the harness connectors to the roof rail airbags.

Buick Enclave owners may call 800-521-7300 and Chevrolet Traverse owners can call 800-222-1020 and use recall number N212352140.