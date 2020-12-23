Buick and Chevy Vehicles Recalled For Corroded Toe Links

GM recalls 222,000 Buick LaCrosse, Buick Regal and Chevy Malibu vehicles in salt-belt states.

December 23, 2020 — Buick and Chevrolet rear toe links have caused a recall of nearly 222,000 vehicles, but only in areas where cold weather requires the use of road salt.

The General Motors recall includes these models.

2012-2013 Buick Regal

2010-2013 Buick LaCrosse

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

Those recalled models were sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The rear toe links have a coating to protect against corrosion, but GM says there was too much electrocoating applied to the toe links.

The coating can become brittle and break off when hit by road debris, exposing the metal toe links to road salt and other contaminants. The corrosion will eventually cause the toe links to break, causing drivers serious problems with controlling the vehicles.

In the U.S., more than 213,100 Buick and Chevrolet vehicles are recalled, and in Canada more than 8,500 GM vehicles need repairs.

GM doesn't know when the rear toe link recall will begin because replacement parts aren't available. Chevy and Buick owners will be mailed interim recall notices around February 15, 2021, informing customers how dealerships will eventually replace the rear suspension toe links and adjuster fasteners.

Second recall notices will be mailed when replacement parts are available, expected to be about March 21, 2021.

Buick owners with concerns should call 800-521-7300 and Chevrolet customers with questions should call 800-222-1020.

The rear toe link recall reference number is N202308930.