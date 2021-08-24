Buick Regal, Lacrosse and Chevy Malibu Recalled For Toe Links

GM rear toe links may corrode and break in cold weather states.

August 24, 2021 — A General Motors rear toe link recall has been announced for 2013 Buick Regal, 2013 Chevrolet Malibu and 2013 Buick Lacrosse vehicles that were sold or ever registered in these states:

Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wisconsin.

GM doesn't say how many vehicles are recalled in the U.S., but about 770 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

The vehicles may have rear toe links that have an excessive amount of electrocoating corrosion protection which can become brittle and break off.

The metal toe link will become more prone to corrosion where road salt is used in the winter. The corrosion can weaken the metal and cause the toe link to break.

GM will mail recall notices September 27, 2021, and dealers will replace the rear suspension toe links and adjuster fasteners.

Buick customer service can be reached at 800-521-7300 and owners can call Chevrolet at 800-222-1020.

GM's number for this recall is N212330130.