Hyundai Palisade Seat Belt Buckle Recall Ends Investigation

Seat belt buckles in Hyundai Palisades were unlatching without warning.

December 16, 2025 — A Hyundai Palisade seat belt recall and warranty extension have closed a federal investigation into 2020-2023 Palisade seat belt buckle failures.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation in August 2024 after dozens of complaints about Hyundai Palisade seat belts that unbuckled.

More than 332,000 Hyundai Palisades are included in the seat belt investigation after customers complained the seat belts unlatched without warning.

A big problem is the location of the seat belts, typically in the second-row seats where child seats are installed.

An unlatched seat belt buckle is the same as no seat belt at all.

Hyundai announced a seat belt buckle warranty extension (Z06) during the federal investigation which covers 2020-2025 Palisade SUVs. Hyundai also began collecting seat belt components related to warranty claims so seat belt buckle supplier ZF Lifetec could analyze the buckles.

The Palisade seat belt buckle warranty extension covers the buckles for 15 years or 150,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

Additionally, Hyundai issued a recall of 2020-2025 Hyundai Palisades due to front-row and second-row outer seat belt buckle assemblies. Hyundai and the supplier determined there were problems with the latch channels, especially in cold weather.

According to NHTSA, Hyundai's actions should repair the Palisade seat belt buckle problems, but safety regulators say they will continue to monitor the results of the repairs.