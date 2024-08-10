Hyundai Palisade Seat Belts Unbuckle, Investigation Opened

More than 332,000 Hyundai Palisades investigated after seat belts unbuckled without warning.

August 10, 2024 — Hyundai Palisade seat belts are unbuckling (unlatching) without warning and when they shouldn't in 2020-2023 Hyundai Palisade SUVs.

At least 37 complaints have been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about Palisade seat belts that inadvertently unbuckled.

An unlatched seat belt is completely useless in a crash, and many Hyundai Palisade owners say they have real concerns about the safety of their children.

"Seat belts in second row will engage/click into place securely and then intermittently release causing the seatbelt to come disconnected during vehicle operation. I have 3 children who during an accident could be ejected from the vehicle or seriously injured if the seatbelt mechanism were to fail." — 2021 Hyundai Palisade owner

And these two model year 2021 Palisade owners describe the seat belts as "major safety" problems.

"The seat belt in the 2nd row where my child sits, comes unlatched while driving. Happened in the driver seat as well. This is a major safety concern given they come unlatched without pressure. Just bought used from a dealership in December (5 months ago)."

"The passenger side seat belt in the 2nd row repeatedly becomes unbuckled once driving. This has happened with adults and children sitting the the seat and has happened over an extended period of time. This is a major safety issue if it were to unlock during an accident."

NHTSA says more than 332,000 Hyundai Palisade SUVs are included in the seat belt buckle investigation.

