GM Engine Failure Lawsuit Involves L87 Engines

Class action lawsuit alleges GM's 6.2-liter V8 engines fail due to bearing and connecting rod issues

May 31, 2025 — A General Motors engine failure lawsuit involves several models equipped with 6.2-liter L87 engines.

"GM’s new engine—the 6.2L V8 L87—is dangerously defective and has no resale value." — GM L87 engine failure lawsuit

The class action lawsuit includes these vehicles:

2019–2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021–2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021–2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2019–2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021–2024 GMC Yukon

2021–2024 GMC Yukon XL

2021–2024 Cadillac Escalade

2021–2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Georgia plaintiff Jose Ignacio Ramirez Hernandez bought a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, but the L87 engine failed when the truck had 46,397 miles on the odometer. Hernandez complains he could not use the truck for over two months while GM tried to fix it.

The plaintiff asserts other GM owners make the same complaints about “a bearing failure that may result in either engine seizure or breaching of the engine block by the connecting rod.” And the class action lawsuit alleges drivers can be completely caught off-guard because “there is no detectability prior to the failure.”

Dealerships supposedly cannot get the necessary replacement engine parts because the problem is so widespread, and customers are allegedly left "stranded with little reason to believe that GM will rectify it."

GM Engine Failure Investigation and Recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a GM L87 engine failure investigation in January 2025 following complaints about GM engine failures. Then in April, General Motors recalled 597,630 vehicles equipped with L87 V8 gasoline engines.

By February 12, at least 346 complaints were filed about 6.2-liter engine bearing failures and connecting rods that destroyed the engine blocks. Vehicle owners complained their vehicles stalled when the L87 engines seized, and GM said engineers found defective crankshaft and connecting rod components.

General Motors L87 engine problems involve abnormal noise, knocking, vehicle hesitation, illuminated engine warning lights, problems when shifting and a failure to start. The final act of the engine is complete failure.

According to the L87 engine recall announced in April, GM will begin sending L87 engine recall letters to owners June 9, 2025, and dealers will look for diagnostic trouble code P0016. The dealer will repair or replace the L87 engine if DTC P0016 is found.

If no trouble code is found, a dealer will drain the engine oil and refill the vehicle with GM dexos R 0W-40 oil. The oil is thicker with a higher viscosity than the original L87 engine oil. The dealer will also replace the oil filter and install a new 0W-40 oil fill cap. The GM dealer will also give the customer a new owner's manual insert.

The automaker will provide alternate transportation if available and if the vehicle is still under warranty, and owners can be reimbursed if they paid for L87 engine repairs.

According to the engine failure lawsuit, the defective L87 engine allegedly causes a vehicle to lose its value and of course, a vehicle owner loses the use of the vehicle. The plaintiff also complains all affected owners overpaid for their vehicles due to the L87 engine failures.

"Plaintiff and the proposed class members also paid more for the class vehicles than they would have paid if they’d known the vehicles were equipped with a defective engine." — General Motors 6.2L engine failure lawsuit

The GM L87 engine lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Gainesville Division): Jose Ignacio Ramirez Hernandez v. General Motors LLC.

The Cheeley Law Group, LLC.