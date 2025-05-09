GM Diesel Fuel Pump Class Action Lawsuit Settlement Final

Diesel CP4 fuel pump lawsuit settlement provides reimbursements and partial future warranties.

May 9, 2025 — A General Motors diesel truck class action lawsuit has received final approval of Judge Terrence G. Berg after diesel truck owners claimed the CP4 fuel pumps were defective in Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra diesel trucks.

GM was sued seven years ago over CP4 diesel fuel pumps built by Bosch.

Several class actions were filed against the automaker, all alleging GM sold diesel trucks equipped with fuel pumps that could not handle American diesel fuel.

The CP4 diesel fuel pump consolidated class action was filed in May 2020.

Diesel fuel used in American vehicles is cleaner and allegedly provides less lubrication compared to European diesel fuel. The GM lawsuits allege the fuel pumps run dry, creating metal shavings and particles that travel through the fuel systems and engines.

The plaintiffs claim it can cost up to $15,000 to repair a GM truck, something General Motors allegedly knew before the vehicles were first sold. According to the class action, GM knowingly concealed the diesel fuel pump defects from the beginning and knew the pumps would destroy the fuel systems and engines.

But instead of repairing the vehicles before they were first sold, GM allegedly decided to sell the trucks it knew would break down, an argument GM says is absurd.

According to the settlement, GM denies all claims and allegations in the lawsuit.

The GM fuel pump class action lawsuit began for truck owners nationwide, but by the time the settlement was reached only seven states were included in the agreement.

You are included in the GM fuel pump settlement if you purchased a 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado or 2011-2016 GMC Sierra diesel truck from a GM dealership between March 1, 2010, and September 13, 2024, but only in these states:

California

Florida

Illinois

Iowa

New York

Pennsylvania

Texas

The diesel truck must be equipped with a 6.6L Duramax engine and Bosch CP4 high pressure diesel fuel pump.

GM Fuel Pump Lawsuit Settlement Agreement

Diesel truck owners who paid out-of-pocket for CP4 fuel pump repairs may be reimbursed for those expenses. Reimbursement is available for past and current truck owners, but the amount of reimbursement will depend on how many GM customers file valid claims and provide supporting documentation.

For reimbursement, the problems must have been caused by metal fuel pump parts that rubbed together, created metal shavings, contaminated the Duramax diesel fuel system and caused catastrophic engine failure.

Class action members who no longer own their trucks and did not pay out-of-pocket for CP4 repairs may qualify for a payment, but the amount will depend on how many customers file claims and supporting documentation.

GM Diesel Fuel Pump Lawsuit Settlement — Future (Limited) Warranty / Reimbursement

The diesel fuel pump settlement provides cashback reimbursement of 50% of all costs paid by truck owners for future CP4 fuel pump repairs or replacements performed at GM dealerships.

All current customers who still own their trucks will receive future warranty coverage for repairs of the CP4 fuel pumps and related components. However, GM diesel truck owners will still be stuck paying 50% for repairs because the future warranty is limited.

The fuel pump lawsuit was filed even though General Motors issued a technical service bulletin about the pumps in 2016. That TSB (16-NA-102) issued nine years ago comes into play with the settlement regarding the 12-month future fuel pump warranty.

The limited warranty period is for 12 months from the fuel pump lawsuit settlement date (May 6, 2025) or until the truck reaches 200,000 miles.

The settlement says covered repairs and replacements include (50%) of the costs associated with replacement parts, labor, diagnostic testing and mechanical damage to the CP4 fuel pump and the related components listed in TSB 16-NA-102.

Considering the plaintiffs claim a repair can cost up to $15,000, even with the settlement a truck owner may need to pay more than $7,000 to fix their truck.

The deadline to file claim forms and supporting documents (proof of purchase and proof of repair) is six months after final approval of the settlement, which was May 6, 2025. The settlement says submitting a claim form late or without documentation is the same as doing nothing.

These truck owners who filed the 574-page class action lawsuit will receive $5,000 each: Mark Chapman, Kyle McDuffie, Bryan Joyce, Stacy Sizelove, Kevin Lawson, Holly Reasor, Homero Medina, Nathan Howton, Trisha Alliss, Calvin Smith, and Jacqueline Bargstedt.

The lawyers representing those owners will receive $15,000,000 for attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of litigation costs.

With questions about the General Motors diesel fuel pump lawsuit settlement, call the administrator at 866-848-0815.

The GM diesel fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Chapman, et al., v. General Motors LLC, Case No. 2:19-cv-12333.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez LLP, and The Miller Law Firm P.C.