GM CP4 Fuel Pump Lawsuit Certified as Class Action

Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks allegedly equipped with faulty Bosch CP4 fuel pumps.

May 9, 2023 — A GM CP4 fuel pump lawsuit has been certified as a class action, but only for customers in certain states.

The General Motors class action lawsuit alleges 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and 2011-2016 GMC Sierra diesel trucks are equipped with defective Bosch CP4 fuel pumps.

The GM trucks are equipped with Duramax diesel 6.6L V8 LML engines.

The class action alleges the 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra diesel trucks contain CP4 fuel pumps that are more fragile and prone to wear and tear than the previous CP3 fuel pumps.

The plaintiffs claim the CP4 fuel pumps are destroyed by U.S. diesel fuel which is allegedly drier than fuel in other countries.

The CP4 fuel pump will allegedly destroy itself because U.S. diesel fuel won't lubricate the Bosch pump. Internal damage to the fuel pump creates metal shavings which damage the pump, fuel system and the Duramax engine.

The GM class action lawsuit alleges the trucks suddenly stall and lose power which requires a tow to a repair shop. The plaintiffs contend truck owners are stuck paying huge repair bills once the fuel pumps fail.

According to the lawsuit, GM knew the Duramax engines were defective before the trucks were sold, but customers were not told about the defective CP4 fuel pumps.

Instead of warning consumers about the CP4 fuel pump problems, GM allegedly concealed the pumps could be destroyed by diesel fuel.

The GM fuel pump lawsuit has been certified as a class action for truck customers in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The GM CP4 fuel pump lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Chapman, et al., v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez LLP, and The Miller Law Firm P.C.