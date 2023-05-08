Audi Electrical System Malfunction Warnings Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges multiple Audi models have electrical system problems.

May 7, 2023 — Audi electrical system malfunction warnings have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges alternator and starter generator problems activate various warning messages to drivers of these Audi vehicles.

2018-2023 Audi A6 / A7 / A8

2018-2023 Audi Q7

2018 and 2020-2023 Audi S6 / S7 / S8

2018 and 2020-2023 Audi R8

2018 and 2021-2023 Audi RS 7

2019-2023 Audi Q8

2020-2023 Audi A6 allroad

2020-2023 Audi SQ7 / SQ8

2020-2023 Audi RS Q8

2021-2023 Audi A7 e quattro

2020-2021 Audi A8 e quattro

The Audi electrical system problems can allegedly cost an owner more than $7,000 to repair, and Audi allegedly fails to reimburse customers for rental cars, towing fees and other expenses.

According to the class action lawsuit, Audi drivers can receive several warnings when the electrical systems malfunction, including the following warning messages before the vehicles enter limp mode.

“Electrical system: malfunction! Safely stop vehicle”

“Electrical system: malfunction! Please contact Service”

“Parking aid: malfunction!”

“Transmission: malfunction!”

“Rear spoiler: malfunction!”

“Drive system: malfunction! Stop vehicle safely”

“Traction control: malfunction!”

“Tire pressure monitoring system: malfunction!”

“Parking brake: malfunction!”

“Automatic start/stop system: malfunction!”

“Start/stop system: malfunction!"

The two plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit, Maximillian Reis and Elpidio Sanchez, contend the electrical system problems make the Audi vehicles defective and unsafe to drive. A vehicle that enters limp mode will decelerate and lose speed, something the lawsuit alleges can occur with little to no notice to Audi drivers.

The plaintiffs say they need Audi to provide more information about the electric system malfunctions, "but upon information and belief, the defect manifests due to the failure of the starter generator and/or the alternator in the Class Vehicles."

Audi allegedly refuses to recall the vehicles to properly repair the electrical system problems. And when owners bring their vehicles to dealerships, many customers are told they will have to cover the cost.

Audi also allegedly knew about the electrical system problems before the vehicles were first sold, but the automaker failed to warn consumers of the alleged defects.

The class action lawsuit references technical service bulletins issued to dealerships by Audi regarding electrical system malfunctions.

In September 2022, TSB 272245 2058831/5 told dealerships to perform a software update and/or to replace the alternator, and in December 2022, TSB 10228815 said Audi would reimburse customers for alternator failures.

The bulletin said the reimbursement was related to loaner vehicles for customers who had long waits because the parts were backordered.

The lawsuit further alleges some Audi owners and lessees received letters from Audi that said the alternators were covered by a seven-year warranty extension.

Audi Electrical System Malfunction Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

California plaintiff Max Reis purchased a used 2019 Audi A6 in August 2021 that suffered from electrical malfunctions and the resulting warning lights on the dashboard.

"Plaintiff Reis first observed the electrical system malfunction warning light on his vehicle’s dashboard and then noticed that the air conditioner turned off and the vehicle began losing power. Plaintiff Reis managed to drive home, where he shut down the vehicle and tried to restart without success." — Audi class action lawsuit

The plaintiff's vehicle was towed to a dealer where it was located for about three weeks. The dealer replaced the Audi A6 alternator and recharged the 48-volt battery. In early 2023, the plaintiff received a letter from Audi which said the alternator was covered by an extended warranty of seven years.

The plaintiff then filed the lawsuit for more than $5 million.

New York plaintiff Elpidio Sanchez purchased a used 2019 Q8 in November 2021, but one day later the plaintiff saw an electrical system malfunction warning light. The Audi allegedly lost power braking, power steering and the infotainment system turned off.

Plaintiff Sanchez pulled his vehicle over to the side of the street, turned it off and started it again. Initially, Plaintiff’s vehicle appeared to be functioning properly, however, within a couple of hours, the same sequence of warning and electrical failures happened." — Audi class action lawsuit

The plaintiff says he scheduled a dealer appointment for December 17, 2021, but a few weeks later his Audi vehicle suffered the same electrical malfunction problems. The plaintiff says the problems have occurred a few times a week for nearly a year.

The plaintiff took his Audi to a dealership in March 2023 but technicians said they could not duplicate the electrical problems or symptoms.

However, the class action lawsuit alleges an Audi technician "performed a battery reload to the 48V battery and that they were aware of a widespread issue with the alternators. Plaintiff Sanchez continues to experience the defect."

According to the Audi class action lawsuit, the automaker should buy back the vehicles and pay damages to customers due to electrical system malfunctions.

The Audi electrical system malfunction class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Maximillian Reis, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC.