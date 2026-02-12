Ford Recalls E-Transit and Transit Vans

Engine crossmembers and battery pack problems cause two recalls of Ford Transit vans.

February 12, 2026 — Ford has recalled its E-Transit and Transit vans in two recalls for two distinct problems.

More than 1,400 model year 2023-2024 Transit vans are recalled because the engine crossmembers may not be secured.

This can cause the Transit engine to shift and result in a drive power failure or even brake failure.

Ford dealers will replace the crossmember fasteners, but the automaker doesn't know when. Interim Transit crossmember recall letters will be mailed February 20, 2026, and final recall letters will be mailed when dealers are ready to repair the vans.

Transit owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about crossmember recall number 26S04.

Ford E-Transit Recall

The second recall involves about 200 electric vans equipped with high voltage battery packs that may be missing washers for bolts.

Missing 2026 Ford E-Transit washers inside the batteries can cause electrical arcing due to high electrical resistance.

Ford dealers will inspect and repair the busbar fasteners and replace the busbars if necessary.

Ford E-Transit owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 26S05.