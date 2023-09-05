Ford Edge Headlight Recall Affects 2023 Model

The right headlights on 2023 Ford Edge SUVs May be too bright or not aimed correctly.

September 5, 2023 — A 2023 Ford Edge headlight recall has been issued because the front right headlights may be too bright or aimed incorrectly. Either condition can blind oncoming drivers.

Additionally, the headlight problem violates federal safety standards.

More than 8,500 Ford Edge SUVs need to be inspected to verify if the right headlight assemblies need to be replaced.

Ford says the issue is caused by, "[m]isalignment of the folder assembly to the high beam reflector in the Bi-LED module."

Ford found the problem in May when a yellow halo condition on a Ford Edge headlight was observed at an assembly plant.

Assembly employees found six right headlights with this condition and the supplier inspected the Edge headlights and confirmed four of the six headlights didn't meet federal standards "for linearity, photometric intensity, or both."

From May to June 2023, Ford conducted an investigation into the supplier’s production records and found that right headlights built between January 10, 2023, and January 17, 2023, could be faulty. This included 5445 headlights, a number later increased to 8,523.

But in June the supplier tested 102 Ford Edge right headlights that were built between January 10, 2023, and January 17, 2023. Seven headlights didn't meet standards.

As of August 2023, Ford is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes or injuries caused by the Edge headlights.

Ford Edge headlight recall letters will be mailed October 9, 2023.

Owners of the recalled 2023 Ford Edge vehicles may call 866-436-7332 and use Edge headlight recall number 23C26.