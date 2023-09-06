Ford Truck Fuel Pump Problems Lead to Class Action Lawsuit

Ford 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engine lawsuit says CP4 fuel pumps are defective.

September 5, 2023 — Ford truck fuel pump problems sent a truck owner to court where a class action lawsuit was filed to include 2011-present Ford diesel trucks equipped with 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engines.

Those trucks are equipped with high-pressure Bosch CP4 fuel pumps that are allegedly defective and dangerous.

According to the Ford class action lawsuit, the CP4 fuel pump contains metal parts that rub against each other.

This allegedly begins the first time the truck is started and continues through the life of the truck.

Metal parts allegedly rubbing together create friction which leaves metal shavings that ruin the fuel system and the 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engine. The plaintiff contends Ford concealed the problems when the trucks were sold.

U.S. diesel fuel allegedly will not work with the CP4 fuel pumps because the fuel is too dry and the pumps survive based on lubrication from diesel fuel.

The lawsuit alleges the design of the pump requires a cam and two pumping cylinders with individual rollers which should easily roll together without skipping, sliding or sticking.

But allegedly because U.S. diesel fuel is not lubricious, it doesn't take long to damage and wear down the cam and rollers which creates even more metal shavings.

Fuel injectors are allegedly blocked and shuts down the diesel engine which can cost $10,000 to replace. But the class action alleges an engine replacement is useless because U.S. diesel fuel will destroy a replacement engine.

Ford Truck Fuel Pump Problems

The Ford truck fuel pump lawsuit was filed by Texas plaintiff David Clark who purchased a new 2020 Ford F-350 6.7L Power Stroke diesel truck. But when the truck had 23,000 miles on it, the CP4 fuel pump caused the truck to enter limp mode and stall.

The plaintiff says the diesel engine wouldn't start, so he had the truck towed to a Ford dealership which found the CP4 fuel pump had failed.

"Even though the Affected Vehicle had only 23,000 miles, and was not even a year old, Defendant Ford wrongfully denied coverage for the repair under warranty which cost Plaintiff approximately $12,838. In addition to the repair costs itself and the towing expense, the fuel pump failure also caused Plaintiff to have lost income because he was unable to haul his workloads." — Ford fuel pump lawsuit

The Ford truck fuel pump problem class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan: David Clark v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Hilliard Law, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, and The Miller Law Firm.