Ford Axle Shaft Recall Affects F-250 and F-350 Trucks

Ford recalls 41,500 trucks equipped with single rear wheels and 10.5-inch rear axle shafts.

August 31, 2023 — A Ford rear axle shaft recall affects about 41,500 model year 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty and 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty trucks.

The recalled trucks are equipped with single rear wheels and 10.5-inch rear axle shafts.

According to Ford, the left rear axle shaft may break due to improper electromagnetic induction heat treatment during manufacturing.

A busted rear axle shaft can cause a truck to stop moving and could allow it to roll away if the parking brake isn't engaged when parking the truck.

A Kentucky truck plant found the problem through warranty claims, and engineers determined the axle shafts were not manufactured according to Ford's specifications.

"Personnel at the axle shaft supplier entered an incorrect process parameter into one of the two machines that perform electromagnetic induction heat treatment of the subject left rear axle shafts." — Ford

Ford learned each of the warranty returned parts had fractured at about 44 mm from the flange.

Engineers discovered the failed components were limited to "one induction heat machine where maintenance personnel entered an incorrect offset value for the 10.5-inch left rear axle shaft. This incorrect value led to the incomplete induction heat treating process."

If the truck is equipped with four-wheel-drive (4WD), a customer can place the vehicle into 4WD to get the truck moving.

Ford says it is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford axle shaft recall letters will be mailed October 16, 2023. Ford dealers will look for certain date codes and replace affected rear axle shafts.

Ford F-250 and Ford F-350 owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 23S49.