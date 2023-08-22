Ford Mustang Mach-E Recall Investigated

Even after recall repairs, Mustang Mach-E owners complain their vehicles lose power.

August 22, 2023 — A Ford Mustang Mach-E battery contactor recall is under a federal investigation after vehicle owners continued to file complaints.

The June 2022 Ford recall involved about 49,000 model year 2021-2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles built from May 27, 2020, to May 24, 2022.

The Mustang Mach-E recall was necessary because the high-voltage battery main contactors could overheat from direct current (DC) fast charging and repeated wide-open pedal events.

A battery contactor may remain open or a contactor may weld closed and cause the vehicle to lose power.

Ford dealers were told to update the secondary onboard diagnostic control module software to monitor contactor temperature and reduce battery power to prevent damage to the contactor.

Dealerships were also told to update the battery energy control module software to monitor contactor resistance to identify an overheated contactor and reduce vehicle power to prevent further damage.

Ford also issued technical service bulletin (TSB) 23-2020 to replace the high-voltage battery junction box on the Mustang Mach-E SUVs.

NHTSA says 12 Ford owners reported their vehicles lost motive power after receiving the recall repairs and after the high-voltage battery junction boxes were replaced.

NHTSA will investigate if the Ford Mustang Mach-E recall requires more actions from Ford.