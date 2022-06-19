Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs Losing Drive Power: Recall

Ford recalls 49,000 SUVs because the high-voltage battery main contacts can overheat.

June 19, 2022 — Ford has recalled 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E vehicles because the high-voltage battery main contacts may overheat and leave drivers with no drive power.

Ford says it can repair the problem by performing software updates on about 49,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs.

According to Ford, direct current (DC) fast charging and repeated wide open accelerator pedal events can cause the high-voltage battery main contactors to overheat.

This can cause electrical arcing and deformed contact surfaces which lead to the electric relay switch remaining open or a relay switch that welds closed from heat. This will cause a complete and sudden loss of Mustang Mach-E motive power.

Ford says the problem is the high-voltage battery main contact that isn't strong enough to handle the heat during DC fast charging or when a driver uses the accelerator pedal wide open.

Ford first learned of the problem in April and eventually found at least 286 warranty claims in the U.S. related to open or welded battery contacts.

A Ford Mustang Mach-E driver may see an illuminated powertrain warning light and a “Stop Safely Now" message when the SUV loses power. It's also possible the SUV won't be capable of starting.

Ford Mustang Mach-E recall letters will be mailed July 18, 2018, but concerned owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 22S41.