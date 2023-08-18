Ford Truck Pro Trailer Hitch Assist Recall

Super Duty Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature can cause rearview camera failures.

August 18, 2023 — A Ford Pro Trailer Hitch Assist recall affects about 18,500 Super Duty trucks, including the 2023 Ford F-250, Ford F-350 and Ford F-450.

If the truck is equipped with the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature, the backup camera image may not be displayed when using the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature.

According to Ford, the hitch or trailer view may be displayed instead.

The problem is caused by a software coding error in the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist feature.

Ford Super Duty truck recall letters will be mailed September 18, 2023. Dealers will need to update the advanced drive assistance system module software.

In addition, Ford is investigating the option to update the software through a Ford Power-Up (over-the-air) update.

Ford F-250, Ford F-350 and Ford F-450 owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and use recall number 23S46.