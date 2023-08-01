Ford Transit Connect Door Latch Recall Issued Over Latch Pawls

Ford recalls more than 112,000 Transit Connect vans with doors that could open while driving.

August 1, 2023 — A Ford Transit Connect door latch recall involves more than 112,000 vans equipped with front door latch pawls that may crack and prevent the doors from latching.

The recalled 2014-2016 Ford Transit Connects will need to be inspected by dealers and the front door latches may need to be replaced.

"The latch pawl spring tab design is susceptible to cracking and failure over time. Contributing factors are production and material variability, higher ambient temperatures, and solar loading." — Ford

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in May regarding front door latch pawl spring tab fractures in 2014-2016 Transit Connect vans.

Ford determined certain door latches had more problems based on which supplier provided the latches. Ford also knew of four previous door latch recalls which involved “C1A” door latches.

In addition to a condition where the door won't latch close, the door may unlatch while driving even if a customer does get the door closed.

An occupant may see a "door ajar" warning light, hear a warning chime, notice the dome light illuminated or hear wind noise. Customers may also know something is wrong if the doors rebound when they are shut.

As of May 30, Ford was aware of 21 warranty claims and four complaints about front door latches on 2014-2016 Transit Connects. However, Ford is unaware of any crashes or injuries.

Ford Transit Connect door latch recall letters are expected to be mailed August 28, 2023.

Ford Transit Connect owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about door latch recall number 23S36.