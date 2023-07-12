Ford Escape Door Problems Investigated

About 118 complaints have been filed about 2020-2021 Ford Escape door problems.

July 12, 2023 — Ford Escape door problems have caused U.S. safety regulators to open a federal investigation into front Escape doors that fail to open, fail to close and doors that suddenly open while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received 118 door complaints about 2020-2021 Ford Escape SUVs.

Out of those, there have allegedly been 25 minor injuries, one property damage report and 18 field reports marked "Confidential."

According to NHTSA, the Ford Escape door problems are caused by failures of the spot welds in the check arm brackets.

Ford Escape owners report hearing popping noises when opening the front doors as the door check brackets begin to separate from the Escape doors.

Owners of 2020 Ford Escapes complained how frustrating the Ford Escape door problems can be.

"This is the second time this has happened. After being parked for several hours with all the doors unlocked when I went to drive it home the drivers door won't open. I reached through the open window and opened the door with the interior door handle."

"I stopped to unlock a gate, left the engine running, opened the gate and the drivers door was locked all the other doors were unlocked. Going through the front passengers door I used the key fob to unlock the door. The drivers door seems to randomly lock on its own. This is the third time in less than a month. The car isn't moving and the engine has only been running 1 time. Poltergeist?"

More than 346,000 model year 2020-2021 Ford Escapes are involved in the door investigation to determine if the door problems warrant a recall or other action.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Ford Escape door investigation.