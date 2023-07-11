Ford Truck Roof Collapse Lawsuit Filed After Death of Couple

Herman and Debra Mills died in the rollover crash of a 2015 Ford F-250.

July 10, 2023 — A Ford truck roof collapse lawsuit alleges the roof of a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck collapsed and killed a Georgia couple in an August 2022 rollover crash.

Local authorities said the Ford F-250 truck left the roadway, hit a culvert, overturned and came to rest on the shoulder.

The crash collapsed the roof, as can be seen in the photo on the right.

Herman Mills, 74, and his wife Debra, 64, died in the Decatur County Georgia crash.

Ford has allegedly known for more than 20 years the Super Duty truck roofs are "dangerously weak, defective, and deadly, and were killing and maiming innocent American citizens."

Much of the wrongful death lawsuit references a different Ford truck roof collapse lawsuit, Hill v. Ford Motor Company.

The Voncile and Melvin Hill case saw a jury award the family $1.7 billion after the jury said more than 5 million Super Duty trucks were equipped with defective roofs. Out of about 5.2 million 1999-2016 trucks, there were 79 similar collapsed roof incidents introduced into evidence.

Ford has appealed the $1.7 billion verdict, but several Ford truck collapsed roof lawsuits have been filed since the $1.7 billion verdict was announced in August 2022.

Ford denies there are problems with the Super Duty roofs, but the Mills lawsuit alleges the rollover crash and fatalities were "foreseen" by Ford.

The lawsuit says Ford ignores the allegedly weak roofs and has refused to warn owners of the alleged dangers. In addition, Ford has failed to issue a recall to repair the roofs.

The Ford truck roof collapse lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia (Columbus Division): James Edward (Dusty) Brogdon, Jr., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Butler Prather LLP, and Page Scrantom Sprouse Tucker & Ford, P.C.