Ford Fusion Energi Hybrid Recall Follows 7 Fires

Ford recalls about 14,500 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that should not be charged, yet.

June 28, 2023 — A Ford Fusion Energi recall covers about 14,500 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) at risk of losing power or catching fire.

Ford is warning car owners not to charge the hybrids until they are repaired.

The recalled 2019-2020 Ford Fusion Energi hybrids are equipped with battery energy control modules. Those modules can become damaged from too much voltage and current flow.

A car can lose its drive power and possibly catch fire, something that has occurred at least seven times.

In July 2022, Ford learned about five reports of Fusion Energi fires that occurred in the trunk areas on 2019 Fusion Energi hybrid cars equipped with 30Ah high-voltage batteries.

All the fires occurred in the U.S., and all the fires occurred between March and May 2022. And all five Fusion Energi fires occurred while the hybrids were at dealerships for battery energy control module replacements.

The dealers were servicing the modules to fix one or more voltage sense "diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), a check engine light, no start, or loss of motive power concern."

It was determined the fires began in the modules, so the high-voltage batteries were sent to the supplier for testing. The supplier confirmed certain issues, but no root cause of the problem was found.

Ford issued a technical service bulletin to dealers in February 2023 which told technicians to replace the high-voltage battery if vehicles came in for service with one or more voltage sense DTCs rather than only replacing the modules.

In May, Ford was monitoring the Fusion hybrid problem and learned about two additional Fusion Energi fires, and both occurred while driving.

Ford is aware of seven confirmed Fusion Energi fires, 270 warranty claims, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

If a Ford Fusion hybrid begins having trouble, Ford says a driver may receive a "stop safely now" message before the car loses power.

Ford doesn't know how dealerships will fix the problems, so interim recall letters are expected to be mailed July 10, 2023. Second Ford Fusion Energi recall letters will be sent once dealers are ready to perform repairs.

Ford engineers are working on finding a root cause of the problem.

Ford says to refrain from charging your Fusion Energi, "to maintain a lower charge level in the high-voltage battery, reducing the risk of a loss of motive power and vehicle fire until a remedy is available."

Owners of 2019-2020 Ford Fusion Energi hybrids may call 866-436-7332 and ask about Ford Fusion hybrid recall number 23S33.