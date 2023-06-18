Ford Recalls About 980,000 SUVs and Trucks

The owner's manuals are missing information about adjusting certain head restraints.

June 18, 2023 — Nearly 980,000 Ford vehicles are recalled because the owner's manuals are missing information about the head restraints.

Recalled are 2018-2023 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs equipped with third-row seating.

Also recalled are 2019-2023 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 Super Duty trucks, 2019-2023 Ford F-600 SuperCab trucks and three-passenger front bench seat regular cab trucks.

According to Ford, the owner's manual does not include instructions for adjusting or removing certain head restraints.

Ford says the owner's manuals were simply published without the necessary headrest information, something that violates federal safety standards.

Ford was notified of the problem in May and determined someone messed up when reviewing the owner's manuals for head restraints.

The automaker learned the head restraint information was missing regarding third-row center seating positions on 2018-2023 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles.

All 2019-2023 Ford Super Duty trucks in all SuperCab configurations are missing head restraint content for the second-row center seating positions.

Ford is not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes or injuries relating to the missing owner's manual details.

Ford recall letters are expected to be mailed July 10, 2023. Ford will mail inserts for the manuals about how to adjust and remove the center seat head restraints.

Customers will also be mailed instructions to place the provided addendums in the glove boxes with the other owner’s information guides.

Owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 23C20.