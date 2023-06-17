Ford F-150 Lightning Trucks Recalled Over Rear Lightbars

More than 16,000 Ford F-150 Lightning battery electric trucks may lose their backup lights.

June 17, 2023 — A Ford F-150 Lightning recall involves more than 16,000 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with rear lightbars that may have microcracks in the outer lens that allow moisture to build up.

The 2022-2023 Ford F-150 Lightning reverse lights can flicker and fail.

Ford opened an investigation in March after reports of moisture in the rear lightbars of 2022-2023 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks.

The Ford F-150 BEV Platinum and Lariat have rear lightbars that stretch across the tailgates and house the supplemental tail light and reverse light functions.

"Microcracks in the lightbar lens can occur due to static and dynamic forces applied during the assembly plant tailgate installation process or during extreme loading of an open tailgate in low temperatures (e.g. -40C)." — Ford

During the investigation, Ford discovered elevated warranty rates of moisture in the rear lightbars and tail lights that flickered or failed.

Ford engineers found droplets of water and condensation from tiny cracks in the lightbar lens

As of May 2, 2023, there were 291 warranty claims indicating either moisture in the rear lightbars or flickering reverse lights.

Ford says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the lightbars.

Ford F-150 Lightning recall letters should be mailed June 26, 2023, and dealers will replace the rear lightbars.

Ford F-150 Lightning owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to rear lightbar recall number 23S30.