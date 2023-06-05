Ford Recalls Bronco, F-250 and Ranger Vehicles

About 30,000 Ford vehicles need new (and correct) load carrying capacity labels.

June 4, 2023 — Ford Bronco, Ford F-250 Super Duty and Ford Ranger vehicles have tire and loading information label mistakes that have caused a recall of nearly 30,000 vehicles.

The recalled 2022-2023 Ford Bronco, 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty and 2019-2023 Ford Ranger labels have the wrong load carrying capacity which can result in an overloaded vehicle.

In January, Ford opened an investigation concerning weight data on Ranger trucks.

"During an annual vehicle audit in June 2022, Ford engineers in Australia reviewed the payload capacities for certain configurations of the North American Ranger. Dealer installed or modification center (“mod-center”) installed options (e.g. Auxiliary Lights, Pickup Box Extender, Splash Guards, Toolbox, Bedliners, etc.) were not included in the payload calculation." — Ford

Ford determined the payload weight values may be overstated by up to 156 pounds on some vehicles.

Then the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford about a weight loading problem with a 2023 Ford Bronco the agency was testing.

Ford opened another investigation to determine the weight discrepancy and found the Bronco weighed 11 pounds more than Ford had estimated.

Engineers from NHTSA and Ford met to investigate and Ford discovered a change in vehicle weights altered the emissions categories.

Ford tire and loading information recall letters are expected to be mailed July 5, 2023. Ford will mail the labels to owners to install over the existing labels, or an owner may have a dealer install the label.

Ford owners may call the automaker at 866-436-7332 and refer to label recall number 23C18.