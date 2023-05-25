Ford Bronco Seat Belt Problems Cause Recall of 175,000 Broncos

Ford Bronco 5-door vehicles may have problems with their front seat belt latch plates.

May 25, 2023 — Ford Bronco front seat belt problems have caused a recall of more than 175,000 Broncos with 5-door body styles.

The 2021-2023 Broncos have front seat belt latch plates which may be difficult to access from their stowed positions.

"The stowed position of the latch plate, as determined by the seat belt webbing sewn loop, is in a position that does not have enough space between the seat back and the interior trim to allow the test block unhindered access to the latch plate." — Ford

The government contacted Ford in May about a 2023 Bronco 5-door vehicle that had problems with the front seat belt latch.

Ford says a Bronco occupant could "experience some dissatisfaction or be discouraged if they are unable to easily access the seat belt latch in its stowed position.

In addition to causing problems for drivers and their passengers, the seat belt problem also violates federal safety standards.

As of May 10, 2023, Ford is not aware of any warranty or field reports, or crashes or injuries related to the seat belt latch plates.

Ford Bronco recall letters will be mailed June 30, 2023. Ford dealers will add a sliding clip latch stop to the driver and front passenger seat belts.

Ford Bronco owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 23C16.