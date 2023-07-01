Ford EcoBoost Class Action Lawsuit Says Oil Pumps Fail

Owners contend oil pumps cause complete failures of Ford 1-liter EcoBoost engines.

July 1, 2023 — A Ford EcoBoost class action lawsuit alleges 1-liter EcoBoost engines suffer from oil pump failures that destroy the engines in these Ford vehicles.

2016-2017 Ford Fiesta

2018-2021 Ford EcoSport

2016-2018 Ford Focus

The Ford 1-liter EcoBoost is a 3-cylinder engine installed in popular subcompact, compact and economy vehicles. But the class action lawsuit alleges the EcoBoost engine is prone to failure, especially shortly after the 60,000-mile powertrain warranty expires.

The lawsuit says the alleged defects cause serious safety hazards because the EcoBoost engine can suddenly fail while driving and send the vehicle into limp mode.

Ford 1-Liter EcoBoost Technical Service Bulletins

The class action references several TSBs and special service messages (SSMs) for vehicles equipped with 1-liter EcoBoost engines.

In July 2019, Ford issued SSM 48093 for 2018-2019 Ford EcoSport vehicles with 1-liter EcoBoost engines that “may exhibit a loss of engine oil pressure with an illuminated oil pressure warning lamp."

Ford said the problem could be caused by a broken engine oil pump belt tensioner which leads to a loss of oil pressure. It's possible the EcoBoost engine would need to be replaced.

Ford also reissued the information in September 2020 as SSM 49200.

In April 2021, Ford issued SSM 49726 which expanded the vehicles to some 2016-2018 Ford Focus and 2018-2019 Ford EcoSports with 1.0L EcoBoost engines built before July 3, 2019. Dealers were told to replace the engine assemblies for failed engine oil pump tensioners.

SSM 49918 was then issued in June 2021 which said to, “[r]eplace the engine assembly with a long block option 6006 and the turbocharger.”

"Although these manufacturer communications purport to apply only to vehicles built before July 2019, consumers report identical problems in vehicles built after that date and in subsequent model years." — Ford EcoBoost lawsuit

The Ford class action was filed by these plaintiffs who own vehicles equipped with 1-liter EcoBoost engines.

Marlon Bolton / Goergia / 2018 Ford EcoSport

Jenny Ptaszek / Michigan / 2018 Ford EcoSport

Gina Bilotta / New Jersey / 2019 Ford EcoSport

Veronica Maldonado / California / 2018 Ford EcoSport

John Wright / Maryland / 2019 Ford EcoSport

Margaret Vasquez / Texas / 2019 Ford EcoSport

Tracey Drotos / Michigan / 2019 Ford EcoSport

Scott Martin / Florida / 2018 Ford EcoSport

According to the class action lawsuit, some Ford owners may be looking at paying more for replacement EcoBoost engines than the values of the vehicles.

The Ford EcoBoost class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Bolton, et al., v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiffs are represented by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, Berger Montague PC, and Capstone Law APC.