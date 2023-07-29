Ford F-150 Parking Brake Malfunctions Cause Recall

Ford recalls more than 870,000 F-150 trucks after reports of sudden activation of the parking brakes

July 29, 2023 — Ford F-150 parking brake malfunctions have caused a recall of more than 870,000 trucks equipped with single exhaust systems.

The recalled 2021-2023 Ford F-150 trucks can suffer from parking brake malfunctions which cause the electric parking brakes to suddenly activate while driving.

This can occur if the exhaust system damages the electric parking brake wiring and causes a short-circuit to the ground.

It will be a dangerous situation if the parking brake unexpectedly activates while driving.

Ford opened an investigation in February after complaints about unintended parking brake malfunctions on 2021 F-150 trucks. The warranty and field reports indicated damage to wiring which contained the rear electric parking brake circuits.

Engineers learned the chafing of the rear axle wiring harness assembly can wear through the abrasion resistant tape and circuit insulation. This will expose the copper wiring which can result in grounding of circuits on the rear axle housing.

Corrosion on the rear axle housing can make the corrosion worse.

A Ford F-150 driver may have see parking brake malfunction warning light and a message on the instrument panel.

As of July 11, 2023, Ford was aware of 918 warranty claims and three field reports regarding chafed wiring.

"Of these reports, 299 indicated that the electric parking brake had unintended activation, of which nineteen (19) allege electric parking brake application while driving. Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition." — Ford

Ford F-150 parking brake malfunction recall letters will be mailed September 11, 2023.

Ford dealerships will inspect the rear axle wiring harnesses.

"If the abrasion tape that covers the wire bundle exhibits wear-through, the suspect harness will be replaced with a new service harness. If the abrasion tape does not exhibit wear-through, the dealer will install a protective tie strap and tape wrap." — Ford

Ford F-150 truck owners who have questions should call 866-436-7332 and ask about parking brake malfunction recall number 23S35.