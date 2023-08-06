Ford Instrument Panel Recall Includes SUVs and Super Duty Trucks

Ford recalls 45,000 trucks and SUVs.

August 6, 2023 — More than 45,000 Ford trucks and SUVs may have problems with their digital instrument panels if the modules weren't soldered correctly.

The instrument panel recall includes these Ford vehicles in the U.S. and Canada equipped with digital instrument panel clusters that may fail.

2023 Ford Escape

2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty

2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty

2023 Ford F-450 Super Duty

2023 Ford F-550 Super Duty

The vehicles violate federal safety regulations if the instrument panel warning lights, warning messages and gauges fail and the clusters are blank.

Ford learned about a 2023 Ford truck blank instrument panel in March. At the assembly plant employees discovered five model year 2023 trucks with instrument panels that didn't illuminate.

Ford engineers determined instrument panels failed due to poor solder joints in the remote cluster boxes.

"[T]he solder stencil used by the digital instrument panel cluster supplier did not have the correct thickness and did not have the correct material coating to be robust to solder joint failures. Some instrument panel cluster failures occurred at mileages beyond what was initially expected for this type of solder joint failure." — Ford

Ford is aware of 84 warranty claims and 36 field reports, but there have been no crash or injury reports to date.

Ford dealers will replace the modules or instrument panels as needed once Ford recall letters are mailed August 14, 2023.

Ford owners may learn more by calling 866-436-7332 and asking about instrument panel recall number 23C25.