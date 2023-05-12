Ford Recalls 2.3L RWD, 3.3L Gas, 3.3L FHEV and 3.0L ST Explorers

Ford recalls about 700 Explorers that were recalled in 2022.

May 12, 2023 — A Ford Explorer recall includes about 700 SUVs equipped with 2.3L RWD, 3.3L Gas, 3.3L FHEV or 3.0L ST powertrains.

A previous powertrain control module recall in April 2022 may not have completely repaired the Explorers.

Ford says the 2022 recall repairs did not include the automatic electronic parking brake feature when the vehicle is shifted to park. That was a mistake.

In addition, Ford says the rear axle horizontal mounting bolt may fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect. That would be a mistake.

Ford will mail Explorer recall letters and dealers will allegedly fix the problems by updating the powertrain software.

Ford Explorer owners with questions may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 23S16.