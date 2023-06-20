Chrysler 3-Liter Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500s Recalled

FCA recalls 114,000 vehicles equipped with 3-liter diesel engines that may stall.

June 20, 2023 — A Fiat Chrysler (FCA) recall involves more than 114,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 vehicles equipped with 3-liter diesel engines.

The recall includes 2014-2019 Ram 1500 and 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles with crankshaft position sensor tone wheels that may delaminate.

This will cause the engine to lose its ability to synchronize the fuel injector pulses and camshaft timing.

If this occurs the 3-liter engine will stall.

The recall is an expansion of an August 2020 recall of 2014-2018 Ram 1500s and 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees equipped with 3.0L diesel engines.

"The magnetic material attached to the reluctor wheel provides a signal to the crankshaft position sensor. If this signal material is lost, the engine loses its ability to synchronize injector pulses and cam timing. This loss of crankshaft position can result in an engine stall, as well as loss of the ability to restart the engine." — Chrysler

Chrysler dealers will update the powertrain control module software after owner recall letters are mailed July 28, 2023.

The software update will allegedly ensure if failure of the tone wheel occurs, a warning light will illuminate and will prevent a stalled engine.

Updating the powertrain control module software will allegedly "maintain vehicle propulsion by reading the camshaft position signal in the event that crankshaft position signal is lost."

Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and use recall number 66A.