Jeep and Ram Fuel Pump Recall Over Bosch CP4.2 Pumps

Affects 50,000 Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500 vehicles with 3-liter diesel engines.

April 19, 2023 — A Jeep and Ram fuel pump recall affects about 50,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, while another 8,500 Mopar fuel pumps are recalled in the U.S. for the same failures.

The Jeep and Ram fuel pump recall includes these vehicles equipped with 3-liter diesel engines:

2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler

2021-2023 Jeep Gladiator

2022-2023 Ram 1500

The Bosch CP4.2 fuel pumps can fail and send debris into the fuel systems. This will cause the vehicles to stall, and they cannot be restarted.

Fiat Chrysler opened an internal fuel pump investigation in February 2022 into 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler, 2021-2023 Jeep Gladiator and 2022-2023 Ram 1500 vehicles following pump failures. Those fuel pump failures occurred in vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel engines.

FCA engineers investigated stall patterns which pointed to the Bosch CP4.2 high-pressure fuel pumps.

Chrysler isn't aware of any crashes or injuries caused by fuel pump problems, but the automaker has received seven customer assistance records, 126 warranty claims and eight field reports.

A Jeep or Ram driver may hear noise coming from the fuel pump, see fuel leaking from the fuel pump and see malfunction warning lights.

Jeep and Ram owners who already paid for Bosch CP4.2 fuel pump failures should ask FCA about reimbursements.

FCA expects to mail Jeep and Ram fuel pump recall letters June 2, 2023, and dealerships will replace the high-pressure Bosch CP4.2 fuel pumps. It's also possible dealers will replace other fuel systems components if needed.

Jeep and Ram owners may call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about fuel pump recall number 01A.

Mopar Fuel Pump Recall

In a separate fuel pump recall, about 8,500 Mopar fuel pumps are recalled if the pumps have the part number, 68501449AA. The fuel pumps were sold for certain 3.0L diesel engines with part numbers: 05162119BB, 05162111CB, 05158048AH and 05158052AG.

Dealers will repurchase the high-pressure fuel pumps and uninstalled engines. For diesel engines already installed, FCA will replace the Bosch CP4.2 fuel pumps and possibly replace additional fuel system components.

Mopar customers may call 800-853-1403 and refer to fuel pump recall number 02A.

The same Jeep and Ram models were named in a recent Bosch CP4.2 fuel pump failure class action lawsuit.