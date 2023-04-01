Bosch CP4.2 Problems Cause Jeep and Ram Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Bosch CP4.2 fuel pump problems leave vehicles unusable.

March 31, 2023 — Bosch CP4.2 fuel pump problems have caused a Fiat Chrysler (FCA) class action lawsuit that alleges a fuel pump recall didn't fix the pump failures.

According to the Chrysler lawsuit, Jeep and Ram vehicles were equipped with defective Bosch CP4.2 fuel pumps from the time the vehicles were first sold.

The plaintiff argues FCA didn't warn consumers the following Jeep and Ram vehicles contain defective Bosch CP4.2 fuel pumps.

2020-2022 Jeep Wrangler

2021-2022 Jeep Gladiator

2020-2022 Ram 1500

The FCA class action lawsuit was filed by Florida plaintiff Sherman Fielding III who contends his 2021 Jeep Wrangler has been parked and unusable for at least six months.

According to the fuel pump lawsuit, Fielding purchased a new 2021 Jeep Wrangler in November 2021, a vehicle which currently has about 25,000 miles on the odometer.

The plaintiff asserts he used the Wrangler for "ride share applications." But the plaintiff claims he learned of the Bosch CP4.2 problem when the Wrangler failed a safety inspection.

The Chrysler lawsuit alleges the Jeep Wrangler was "deemed unfit for use on the ride-share application."

The plaintiff says FCA has been unable to fix the fuel pump problems even though the Wrangler is still under warranty.

Bosch CP4.2 Fuel Pump Recall

The plaintiff says he received a fuel pump recall notice from FCA, but the notice said, “[t]he remedy for this condition is not currently available.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the Jeep and Ram fuel pump recall in October 2022. According to recall documents Chrysler filed with the government, the fuel pump recall involved about 60,000 vehicles.

FCA told NHTSA that up to 1% of the recalled vehicles may have been equipped with the defective fuel pumps.

"As of September 29, 2022, FCA is aware of 22 customer assistance records, 205 warranty claims, and 33 field reports potentially related to this issue for all markets with dates of receipt ranging from June 18, 2020 to September 26, 2022." — Fiat Chrysler

However, there had been no crash or injury reports related to the Bosch CP4.2 fuel pumps.

FCA said dealers would replace the fuel pumps with improved high-pressure pumps, and technicians would inspect and possibly replace additional fuel system components.

The automaker also told NHTSA that vehicle owners would be reimbursed if they paid their own money for fuel pump repairs or replacements.

The Chrysler Bosch CP4.2 fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Sherman Fielding III v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz, LLP, and Consumer Law Organization, P.A.