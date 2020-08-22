Recall: 132,000 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee Vehicles

Ram and Jeep recall issued after Chrysler receives 1,020 warranty claims for stalled engines.

August 21, 2020 — A 2014-2018 Ram 1500 and 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee recall for stalling engines has been ordered if the vehicles are equipped with 3.0L diesel engines.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA US) says nearly 132,000 vehicles are recalled because the crankshaft position sensor tone wheels may delaminate and cause the engines to lose their ability to synchronize the fuel injector pulses and camshaft timing.

This may cause the diesel engine to stall.

FCA opened an investigation in March concerning diesel tone wheel replacements where a loss of motive power was alleged, as looking at warranty reports and the parts that failed.

At the end of July, Chrysler knew of 1,020 warranty claims related to the problem, although the automaker says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries.

The magnetic material attached to the tone wheel provides a signal to the crankshaft position sensor. If this signal material is lost, the engine loses its ability to synchronize injector pulses and cam timing. The engine won't be able to be restarted once it stalls.

Chrysler says Ram and Jeep vehicles equipped with gasoline engines, and newer third-generation 3-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engines are not included in the recall.

About 58,000 Ram 1500s and Jeep Grand Cherokees are recalled in the U.S., about 22,000 are recalled in Canada and nearly 51,900 vehicles are recalled outside North America.

In addition, 2014-2019 Chrysler 300 sedans equipped with 3-liter diesel engines are recalled in certain areas outside the U.S.

Chrysler dealers will update the powertrain control module software when the recall begins October 2, 2020.

Ram and Jeep owners with questions should call 800-853-2002 and ask about recall number W58.

CarComplaints.com has complaints from owners of Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 trucks.