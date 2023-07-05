Mercedes Subframe Extended Warranty Information

Mercedes-Benz subframe corrosion warranty extended to 20 years and unlimited miles.

July 4, 2023 — A Mercedes-Benz subframe extended warranty will cover replacement of the rear Mercedes subframe if it suffers from "corrosion with perforation (holes)."

The subframe extended warranty will increase the original new vehicle limited warranty from 4 years / 50,000 miles, to 20 years / unlimited miles.

The Mercedes warranty extension applies to the vehicle regardless of ownership.

The Mercedes-Benz rear subframe corrosion extended warranty applies to these vehicles.

2005-2011 SLK-Class (R171)

2012-2017 SLK-Class (R172)

2012-2016 CLS-Class (C218)

2013-2016 SL-Class (R231)

2008-2015 C-Class Sedan/Coupe (W/C204)

2010-2015 GLK-Class (X204)

2010-2016 E-Class Sedan/Wagon (W/S212)

2010-2017 E-Class Coupe/Cabrio (C/A207)

According to Mercedes, a rusted subframe without perforation (holes) will not qualify for repairs under the extended subframe warranty.

"This extended warranty does not include the costs of an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership’s inspection of the vehicle during the recommended maintenance intervals. However, if an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership confirms that the vehicle’s rear subframe requires replacement due to corrosion with perforation, the inspection and replacement will be performed at no cost to the customer." — Mercedes

Mercedes Subframe Extended Warranty — Reimbursement

A Mercedes owner who already paid to replace the subframe due to corrosion may be eligible for reimbursement under the warranty extension.

The automaker says a vehicle owner may be eligible to receive reimbursement for replacement parts, labor, fees and taxes.

However, Mercedes says the reimbursement amount may be limited to the amount the rear subframe replacement would have cost if it was performed by a Mercedes dealership.

If you had an independent repair shop replace the rusted subframe you might not be reimbursed as reimbursement checks will be paid by your Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Vehicle owners will need to provide documentation to be reimbursed for corroded subframes, and Mercedes will review things on a case-by-case basis if non-Mercedes parts were installed.

With questions or to learn more, call your local Mercedes-Benz dealership, and if you need help beyond a dealer you can call Mercedes at 800-367-6372.

The subframe extended warranty is a big subject in an ongoing Mercedes-Benz class action lawsuit about corrosion.